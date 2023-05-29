Richland County School District Two expanded choice and magnet programs application due May 29

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Parents of students in the Richland County School District Two have until Monday, May 29, to submit their Expanded Choice application.

Officials say in the district, students are assigned to a school according to where they live. Expanded Choice is a program that gives Richland Two families the choice to apply to attend another school other than their residentially zoned school.

The Expanded Choice process is based on the expected enrollment and capacity of each school, the school district decides which schools and programs will be open to choosing as well as how many students can be approved to attend a school through Choice said district administration.

The application closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 29. For more information, visit the Richland County School District Two Expanded Choice page.

