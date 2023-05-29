SkyView
One dead after fatal collision on Two Notch Road

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on Two Notch Road.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on Two Notch Road.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on Two Notch Road in Lexington County.

The collision happened at approximately 7:10 a.m., near Juniper Springs Road.

Corporal Tyler Tidwell said the driver of a 2005 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Two Notch Road when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, corrected, ran off to the left and overturned.

Tidwell said the driver died on the scene.

