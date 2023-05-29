Off-duty Kershaw County deputy arrested and charged with domestic violence

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An off-duty Kershaw County deputy was arrested and charged with second-degree domestic violence.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said 53-year-old Brian Clark was arrested Monday after the Elgin Police Department received a 911 call.

Clark was taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he currently awaits bond.

Deputies said Clark has been terminated from KCSO.

“As law enforcement officers, we have to hold members of our profession to a higher standard. I would like to thank the Elgin Police Department for their immediate action and professionalism in this matter,” said KCSO Sheriff Lee Boan.

