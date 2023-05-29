Irmo Fire District confirms funeral plans for fallen firefighter

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Fire District (IFD) confirmed the funeral plans for fallen firefighter James Michael Muller who died in the line of duty while battling an apartment fire in Columbia on May 26.

According to IFD, the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 31 at 2 p.m. at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Irmo. The public is welcome to attend.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.