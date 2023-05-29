SkyView
Irmo Fire District confirms funeral plans for fallen firefighter

Irmo Fire District (IFD) confirmed the funeral plans for fallen firefighter James Michael Muller.
Irmo Fire District (IFD) confirmed the funeral plans for fallen firefighter James Michael Muller.(IFD (left); WIS (right))
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Fire District (IFD) confirmed the funeral plans for fallen firefighter James Michael Muller who died in the line of duty while battling an apartment fire in Columbia on May 26.

According to IFD, the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 31 at 2 p.m. at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Irmo. The public is welcome to attend.

