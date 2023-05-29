SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Graham responds to Russian ‘arrest warrant’

Russia’s Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham issued a statement Monday morning in response to Russia’s Interior Ministry announcing a warrant for his arrest.

The Republican senator released the following statement:

I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor.

To know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin’s regime brings me immense joy. I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine’s freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory.

Finally, here’s an offer to my Russian ‘friends’ who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime as being war criminals:

I will submit to jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do.

Come and make your best case. See you in The Hague!

The Associated Press reported Monday that Russia’s Interior Ministry issued the arrest warrant following Graham’s comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

In an edited video of his meeting on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that was released by Zelenskyy’s office, Graham noted that “the Russians are dying” and described the U.S. military assistance to the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent.”

While Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation, the short video by Ukraine’s presidential office put them next to each other, causing outrage in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented Sunday by saying “it’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators.”

The Investigative Committee, the country’s top criminal investigation agency, has moved to open a criminal inquiry against Graham, and the Interior Ministry followed up by issuing a warrant for his arrest as indicated Monday by its official record of wanted criminal suspects.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia officers are requesting video from residents in the area of the 400 block of Windrush...
Columbia police investigate shooting at convenience store
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that one person is pronounced deceased after a...
One dead after fatal early morning Congaree Road collision
Deonta Carshwn Epps is accused of shooting a man after an argument went wrong.
Verbal altercation possibly led to man being shot multiple times in Sumter County, deputies say
This afternoon a man was taken to a hospital after being shot at a Fish Hatchery Road business.
Man accused of shooting at Lexington County business
Irmo Mayor Barry Walker ordered all flags flown at town facilities to be lowered to half-mast...
‘Muller will be greatly missed’: Irmo Fire District speaks out about fallen firefighter

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We dry out and warm up for Memorial Day
Irmo Fire Chief talks about the death of firefighter James Muller
The mugshot of Tyrese Madison who is accused of shooting Gary Anthony Kelly II.
Columbia man arrested on murder charge in shooting death of man in Lexington County
Richland County School District Two Expanded Choice application is due May 29.
Richland County School District Two expanded choice and magnet programs application due May 29