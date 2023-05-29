FIRST ALERT WEATHER: We dry out and warm up for Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our Memorial Day looks much nicer than the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and highs nearing 80 degrees.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

For Memorial Day we will finally see some sunshine warming highs into the upper 70s, making for a nice outdoor outlook.

Then this week its back to more typical weather for late May with times of sun and clouds, highs in the lower 80s and a couple showers each afternoon. Not to mention the chance for stray storms.

Not much is anticipated for any heavier rainfall amounts into the work week ahead.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A good morning to you all. Our Memorial Day Monday will come along with highs are in the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies.

With another area of low pressure to the south and high pressure to our north, we look to settle into a typical May pattern into this week.

This means some isolated showers are possible for Tuesday through Friday, with a limited chance of storms. It also means our temperatures are going to be a bit cooler than average with highs in the low 80s and skies will be on the cloudier side.

As of right now, rain potential doesn’t look too impressive into the week, but slightly better storm chances are possible to start the weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy skies take over with highs just shy of 80 degrees.

Tuesday: Some breaks of sun through clouds with a few stray showers and storms. Highs to the low 80s.

Wednesday: Clouds increase with highs in the lower 80s again. A few showers and storms remain possible.

Thursday: More clouds than sun with a couple stray showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some isolated showers. Highs remain similar.

Saturday: Partial sun through clouds with isolated storms possible. Highs around 80.

