SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Firefighter stabbed while fighting blazes along interstate

Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that...
Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that the firefighter’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas firefighter was stabbed in the thigh early Monday morning by a man accused of starting the multiple fires firefighters were putting out along Interstate 35 in Austin, authorities said.

Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that the firefighter’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Martinez said the man accused of starting the fires had walked onto the interstate, and as firefighters tried to remove him from the roadway, he became agitated and stabbed the firefighter.

The fire department said on Twitter that the injured firefighter was treated at a hospital and released and that now “he’s home and doing ok.”

Fire officials say the suspect was arrested on the scene.

Authorities did not immediately say what object the firefighter was stabbed with.

Lanes on Interstate 35 near the incident were closed for a time but had reopened by 5:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia officers are requesting video from residents in the area of the 400 block of Windrush...
Columbia police investigate shooting at convenience store
This afternoon a man was taken to a hospital after being shot at a Fish Hatchery Road business.
Man accused of shooting at Lexington County business
One dead after shooting in Richland County
Deputies: 14-year-old dead after shooting in Richland County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that one person is pronounced deceased after a...
One dead after fatal early morning Congaree Road collision
Deonta Carshwn Epps is accused of shooting a man after an argument went wrong.
Verbal altercation possibly led to man being shot multiple times in Sumter County, deputies say

Latest News

Make sure you're keeping your skin protected.
Common summer sunscreen mistakes
Police try to solve the green water mystery in Venice, Italy.
Venice grand canal turns bright green
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Graham responds to Russian ‘arrest warrant’ issued over Ukraine comments
People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America’s longest war, lauds troops’ sacrifice