SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies: Victim dead after shooting in Richland County

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.
One dead after shooting in Richland County
One dead after shooting in Richland County(MGN)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) are investigating after a man was found dead after a shooting in Richland County.

According to an RCSD press release, the shooting happened around 8 p.m., on Sunday, May 28, on the 200 block of Springtree Drive.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired and when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the side of the road said deputies.

The man was then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead said detectives.

Investigators are working to figure out what led up to the shooting and deputies said more information will be released when it becomes available.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can send a tip to Crime Stoppers or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. Deputies say tips can remain anonymous.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia officers are requesting video from residents in the area of the 400 block of Windrush...
Columbia police investigate shooting at convenience store
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that one person is pronounced deceased after a...
One dead after fatal early morning Congaree Road collision
Deonta Carshwn Epps is accused of shooting a man after an argument went wrong.
Verbal altercation possibly led to man being shot multiple times in Sumter County, deputies say
Irmo Mayor Barry Walker ordered all flags flown at town facilities to be lowered to half-mast...
‘Muller will be greatly missed’: Irmo Fire District speaks out about fallen firefighter
This afternoon a man was taken to a hospital after being shot at a Fish Hatchery Road business.
Man accused of shooting at Lexington County business

Latest News

Irmo Fire District (IFD) confirmed the funeral plans for fallen firefighter James Michael Muller.
Irmo Fire District confirms funeral plans for fallen firefighter
Flowers lay down in memory of firefighter James Michael Muller.
Irmo Fire Chief talks about the death of firefighter James Muller
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Sunshine returns for Memorial Day, but a few showers possible too
This afternoon a man was taken to a hospital after being shot at a Fish Hatchery Road business.
Man accused of shooting at Lexington County business