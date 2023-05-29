Deputies: Victim dead after shooting in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) are investigating after a man was found dead after a shooting in Richland County.

According to an RCSD press release, the shooting happened around 8 p.m., on Sunday, May 28, on the 200 block of Springtree Drive.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired and when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the side of the road said deputies.

The man was then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead said detectives.

Investigators are working to figure out what led up to the shooting and deputies said more information will be released when it becomes available.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can send a tip to Crime Stoppers or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. Deputies say tips can remain anonymous.

