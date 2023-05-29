Deputies investigating explosion-type noise heard in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating reports of an explosion-type noise heard in the county.

Deputies said the noise was heard in the Stoney Hill and Macedonia Road areas and there have also been reports of the noise being heard from portions of Saluda County.

Officials said there were no reports of earthquakes and no atmospheric conditions conducive to this. Officials add It could be from shooting Tannerite (exploding targets), but it is possible due to low cloud cover.

Law enforcement says the noise could be attributed to military planes going supersonic and authorities said they would not have been told about it.

Detectives said it could have been a meteorite that was the cause of the noise but there would have been a bright light with that.

Deputies will continue to investigate the cause of the noise, and add if you shot Tannerite, just call sheriffs and tell them, you do not have to give your name and that shooting Tannerite is not illegal.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to calm the fears of residents.

