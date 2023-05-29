SkyView
Columbia man arrested on murder charge in shooting death of man in Lexington County

The mugshot of Tyrese Madison who is accused of shooting Gary Anthony Kelly II.
The mugshot of Tyrese Madison who is accused of shooting Gary Anthony Kelly II.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man.

Lexington County deputies said sheriffs arrested 24-year-old Tyrese Shevon Madison for the shooting death of a male.

“Investigators have been working hard to develop leads in this case since it happened Thursday afternoon,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Based on their review of the evidence, Madison shot Gary Anthony Kelly II while both men were sitting in the front seat of Kelly’s car on Foxfire Drive.”

Detectives found Madison had been in possession of some of Kelly’s property and tried to hide and destroy it, according to Koon.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as 45-year-old Gary Anthony Kelly II. According to the Coroner, Mr. Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene due to a gunshot wound to the head.

According to deputies, Madison was arrested on Friday at his home in Pine Grove Apartments. He is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Madison has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. Madison is also charged in connection to drugs he had in his possession when he was arrested.

