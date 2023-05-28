WATCH: Community pays tribute to fallen Irmo firefighter during procession

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Fire District firefighter James Michael Muller was carried out of the city in a procession on Sunday morning.

In a post on Facebook, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department said it was joined by the Richland County EMS, Columbia Police Department, and other agencies.

The procession was held to pay tribute to James Muller who lost his life after responding to an apartment fire.

WATCH THE PROCESSION BELOW:

