WATCH: Community pays tribute to fallen Irmo firefighter during procession

James Michael Muller died in the line of duty while fighting a fire at a Columbia apartment.
James Michael Muller died in the line of duty while fighting a fire at a Columbia apartment.(Irmo Fire District)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Irmo Fire District firefighter James Michael Muller was carried out of the city in a procession on Sunday morning.

In a post on Facebook, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department said it was joined by the Richland County EMS, Columbia Police Department, and other agencies.

The procession was held to pay tribute to James Muller who lost his life after responding to an apartment fire.

WATCH THE PROCESSION BELOW:

