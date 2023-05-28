SkyView
Tennis tournament honors late lawyer

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. every Saturday.
By Ty Wilson
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A tennis tournament is celebrating the life of a local lawyer and making his dream come true.

The Bill Besley Open Tennis Tournament is happening at the WildeWood Club.

Besley was a lawyer who died from cancer in 2018 at the age of 54.

He was an avid tennis player and had the goal of holding a tennis tournament in Columbia.

50 high-level tennis players were battling it out in 10 doubles matches on Saturday, May 27, to make Besley’s dream come true.

His loved ones say it was amazing to see his vision carried out.

Wife Sharon Besley says, “My amazing husband Bill Besley would have loved this weekend. He and Justin Downey, the tennis pro here at the WildeWood Club envisioned a tournament. Men playing doubles tennis at a high level for a little bit of prize money. Justin has made Bill’s dream come true. It is extraordinary.”

Day two of the Tournament began on May 28 at 11 a.m.

The championship match is set for 2:30 p.m. and the winners will take home two thousand dollars.

Organizers of the tournament are planning on making it a yearly event.

