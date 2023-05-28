Man taken to hospital after argument led to him being shot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Percival Road.

Investigators said around 2 p.m. this afternoon a man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

A verbal argument between two men that turned physical is believed to be the cause of the shooting.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing at this time.

