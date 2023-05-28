SkyView
Man taken to hospital after argument led to him being shot

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident
Richland County investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Percival Road.

Investigators said around 2 p.m. this afternoon a man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

A verbal argument between two men that turned physical is believed to be the cause of the shooting.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing at this time.

