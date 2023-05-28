SkyView
Man accused of shooting at Lexington County business

This afternoon a man was taken to a hospital after being shot at a Fish Hatchery Road business.
This afternoon a man was taken to a hospital after being shot at a Fish Hatchery Road business.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - This afternoon a man was taken to a hospital after being shot at a Fish Hatchery Road business.

Investigators say the victim was shot in the upper body area by someone he knows.

The suspect was taken into custody and the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to submit a tip on the Crimestoppers app.

