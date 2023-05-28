Man accused of shooting at Lexington County business

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - This afternoon a man was taken to a hospital after being shot at a Fish Hatchery Road business.

Investigators say the victim was shot in the upper body area by someone he knows.

The suspect was taken into custody and the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to submit a tip on the Crimestoppers app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.