Inmate taken to hospital after incident at detention center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating an assault after an inmate had to be taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement said several inmates got into a fight in the medical dorm at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

As a result of the fight, a 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

