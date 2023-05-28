SkyView
Inmate taken to hospital after incident at detention center

An inmate was sent to the hospital after a fight at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
An inmate was sent to the hospital after a fight at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.(Chris Joseph)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating an assault after an inmate had to be taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement said several inmates got into a fight in the medical dorm at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

As a result of the fight, a 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

