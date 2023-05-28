FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Sunshine returns for Memorial Day, but a few showers possible too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got the chance of some patchy fog tonight and tomorrow sun and clouds with an isolated shower or two.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Patchy fog is possible tonight and temperatures dip into the mid 50s, chance of drizzle and rain is 20%.

For Memorial Day we could finally see some sunshine warming highs into the upper 70s with a couple stray showers in the afternoon.

Then this week its back to more typical weather for late May with times of sun and clouds, highs in the lower 80s and a couple showers each afternoon.

We made it 14 weekends in a row with some measurable rain in the Midlands, and it looks like it could be 15 as we see rain chances next Sat/Sun.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Rain chances are lowering as our low pressure system that brought all the weekend rain to the region moves north. In fact this low broke a few records. Saturday’s high was the coldest on record with a high of 64, breaking the record of 66 from 1901.

We also broke the rainfall record of 1.39″ from 2009 with 1.59″!

Radar indicated some locations with well over 3″ of rain for the region. What you see below is a 48hour total for Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight we see a chance of some patchy fog as there’s low level moisture and the winds die down a bit. Low temps dip into the mid 50s and there’s a 20% chance of some lingering showers and drizzle.

Memorial Day looks much better. Highs are in the upper 70s and we have a 20% chance of rain showers, mainly isolated into the afternoon. Our low pressure system is STILL hanging out with us and won’t exit like they normally do because there’s a high pressure system over New England that’s helping it stick around.

This low to the south and high to the north pattern doesn’t change much for the week. This means some isolated showers are possible for Tuesday through Friday of this week. It also means our temperatures are going to be cooler than average with highs in the low 80s and skies will be mostly cloudy. There’s a 20% chance of showers each day, with a 30% chance by Friday.

We’ve made it to 14 weekends in a row with at least 0.01″ of rain in the Midlands! Congrats? It looks like this coming weekend has a 40% chance of some showers as we watch a low pressure system nearing from the Gulf of Mexico.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Patchy fog possible with a 20% chance of showers and lows in the mid 50s.

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a few stray showers in the afternoon, highs are in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 60s and highs reaching the lower 80s, there’s still a 20% chance of showers.

Wednesday: Times of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s with a 20% chance of showers.

Thursday: More clouds than sun with a couple stray showers and highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few stray showers possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of rain showers and highs in the low 80s.

