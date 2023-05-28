SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Coroner identifies victim of Congaree Road crash

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the person who died following a crash.
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the person who died following a crash.(MGN)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the person who died following a crash on Congaree Road.

According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is Kevin A. Sumpter, 54, of Eastover, SC.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford states.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Congaree Road and Air Base Road.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Muller, 25, was a firefighter with the Irmo Fire District (IFD).
Irmo firefighter dies after fighting Columbia apartment fire, 6 other firefighters injured
Columbia officers are requesting video from residents in the area of the 400 block of Windrush...
Columbia police investigate shooting at convenience store
Irmo Mayor Barry Walker ordered all flags flown at town facilities to be lowered to half-mast...
‘Muller will be greatly missed’: Irmo Fire District speaks out about fallen firefighter
An apartment fire in Columbia claimed the life of 25-year-old Irmo firefighter James Muller.
Tributes pour in from around the community after an Irmo firefighter dies in the line of duty
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Bill Besley tennis tournament
Tennis tournament honors late lawyer
Mass shooting victim graduates high school
Richland County park mass shooting victim walks at high school graduation
Tennis tournament honors late lawyer
Tennis tournament honors late lawyer
Mass shooting victim graduates high school
Mass shooting victim graduates high school