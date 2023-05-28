Coroner identifies victim of Congaree Road crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the person who died following a crash on Congaree Road.

According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is Kevin A. Sumpter, 54, of Eastover, SC.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident”, Coroner Rutherford states.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Congaree Road and Air Base Road.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.