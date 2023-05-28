SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

2 inmates escaped prison after hiding in dumpster, officials say

James Lee and Bradley Gillespie, who authorities say are armed and dangerous, escaped from the...
James Lee and Bradley Gillespie, who authorities say are armed and dangerous, escaped from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution in Ohio.(Source: ODRC)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A pair of inmates who escaped an Ohio prison did so after hiding in a dumpster, according to state authorities.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) released details on Friday in the investigation into 50-year-old Bradley Gillespie and 46-year-old James Lee. The two escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima last week.

WOIO reported the inmates escaped last Tuesday.

Police said they arrested Lee in a stolen car on Wednesday.

Lee was convicted of burglary, breaking and entering, and safecracking in Allen and Auglaize Counties.

Gillespie was convicted for murder in Paulding County. Officials said he remains on the loose.

Prison officials said Gillespie should be considered dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.

Officials also confirmed they have placed four employees, three corrections officers and a major, on paid administrative leave while the department’s internal investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Gillespie’s daughter posted a video begging for her father to turn himself in.

A reward of more than $20,000 is being offered by the U.S. Marshals and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Muller, 25, was a firefighter with the Irmo Fire District (IFD).
Irmo firefighter dies after fighting Columbia apartment fire, 6 other firefighters injured
Columbia officers are requesting video from residents in the area of the 400 block of Windrush...
Columbia police investigate shooting at convenience store
Irmo Mayor Barry Walker ordered all flags flown at town facilities to be lowered to half-mast...
‘Muller will be greatly missed’: Irmo Fire District speaks out about fallen firefighter
An apartment fire in Columbia claimed the life of 25-year-old Irmo firefighter James Muller.
Tributes pour in from around the community after an Irmo firefighter dies in the line of duty
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Three people are dead, and five others were injured in a shooting at a Memorial Day weekend...
Police: 3 killed in shootout involving outlaw biker gangs at New Mexico motorcycle rally
Bill Besley tennis tournament
Tennis tournament honors late lawyer
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden and GOP rush to finalize debt ceiling deal, shore up support to prevent default
Cars drive through the first turn to start the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Indy 500 begins with Alex Palou on pole, Graham Rahal having problems