SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Verbal altercation possibly led to man being shot multiple times in Sumter County, deputies say

Deonta Carshwn Epps is accused of shooting a man after an argument went wrong.
Deonta Carshwn Epps is accused of shooting a man after an argument went wrong.(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man in Sumter County has been arrested after investigators say a verbal altercation led to one man being shot multiple times on Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Sumter deputies responded to a shooting along the 1100 block of Montana Drive.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds outside a home on the ground.

A deputy rendered first aid to the victim until EMS units arrived at the scene.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Deonta Carshwn Epps, 22, was arrested at the scene.

Epps was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and charged with attempted murder.

A bond hearing is expected for early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video given to WIS News 10 by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and...
WATCH: Video shows the moment Lexington County school bus and tanker crash
James Muller, 25, was a firefighter with the Irmo Fire District (IFD).
Irmo firefighter dies after fighting Columbia apartment fire, 6 other firefighters injured
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Two teens were hurt at St. Anna's Park on Liberty Hill Avenue graduation party shooting.
Two teens shot at graduation party in Columbia park
According to Lexington County School District One, Gilbert High School and Middle School bus...
School bus crash in Lexington County, at least 18 hurt

Latest News

WIS Saturday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
Irmo firefighter dies in line of duty
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues tonight for rainy, windy and cool conditions.
Officers and power crews responded to a vehicle crash in the Maney, West Williams and Foxworth...
First Alert Traffic: Area reopens after vehicle crash causes closure
Columbia officers are requesting video from residents in the area of the 400 block of Windrush...
Columbia police investigate shooting at convenience store