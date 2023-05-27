Verbal altercation possibly led to man being shot multiple times in Sumter County, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man in Sumter County has been arrested after investigators say a verbal altercation led to one man being shot multiple times on Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Sumter deputies responded to a shooting along the 1100 block of Montana Drive.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds outside a home on the ground.

A deputy rendered first aid to the victim until EMS units arrived at the scene.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Deonta Carshwn Epps, 22, was arrested at the scene.

Epps was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and charged with attempted murder.

A bond hearing is expected for early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

