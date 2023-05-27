SkyView
UK police free man involved in Downing Street collision — then arrest him on unrelated charge

Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London in London,...
Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London in London, Thursday, May 25, 2023. Police say a car has collided with the gates of Downing Street in central London, where the British prime minister's home and offices are located. The Metropolitan Police force says there are no reports of injuries. Police said a man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. It was not immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) — A man who was taken into custody after his car crashed into the gates of the British prime minister’s residence in central London was released in that case — but then immediately rearrested on charges of making indecent images of children, police said Saturday.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested for the unrelated offense shortly after he was released pending further investigation into the crash, the Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.

The collision Thursday afternoon outside the prime minister’s official residence and offices at 10 Downing St. set off an intense security response.

Authorities later said the incident wasn’t believed to be terror-related. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and criminal damage.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the crash was deliberate. Video posted on social media showed a silver hatchback car heading straight for the gates at low speed across Whitehall, the main thoroughfare in London’s government district.

No one was injured.

The man will appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Saturday in relation to the unrelated charge of making indecent images of children.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

