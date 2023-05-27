SkyView
Pedestrian struck and killed on US-601 near Eastover

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a collision at Patterson Circle on Friday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision occurred around 9:20 p.m., 5 miles north of Eastover, S.C.

Lance Corporal Brittany Glover says a 2015 Dodge Challenger was traveling south on US-601 when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing on US-601.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

