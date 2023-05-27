One dead after fatal early morning Congaree Road collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that one person is pronounced deceased after a fatal collision on Congaree Road.

The collision occurred on May 20, 2023, around 2:40 a.m., four miles south of Columbia.

Both vehicles were traveling east on Air Base Road when they collided.

The driver of the Honda Accord was pronounced deceased at the scene and the passenger of the car was taken to Prisma Health Richland for treatment.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

