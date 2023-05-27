SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One dead after fatal early morning Congaree Road collision

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that one person is pronounced deceased after a...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that one person is pronounced deceased after a fatal collision.(WILX)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that one person is pronounced deceased after a fatal collision on Congaree Road.

The collision occurred on May 20, 2023, around 2:40 a.m., four miles south of Columbia.

Both vehicles were traveling east on Air Base Road when they collided.

The driver of the Honda Accord was pronounced deceased at the scene and the passenger of the car was taken to Prisma Health Richland for treatment.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video given to WIS News 10 by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and...
WATCH: Video shows the moment Lexington County school bus and tanker crash
James Muller, 25, was a firefighter with the Irmo Fire District (IFD).
Irmo firefighter dies after fighting Columbia apartment fire, 6 other firefighters injured
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Two teens were hurt at St. Anna's Park on Liberty Hill Avenue graduation party shooting.
Two teens shot at graduation party in Columbia park
According to Lexington County School District One, Gilbert High School and Middle School bus...
School bus crash in Lexington County, at least 18 hurt

Latest News

Deonta Carshwn Epps is accused of shooting a man after an argument went wrong.
Verbal altercation possibly led to man being shot multiple times in Sumter County, deputies say
WIS Saturday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
Irmo firefighter dies in line of duty
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues tonight for rainy, windy and cool conditions.
Officers and power crews responded to a vehicle crash in the Maney, West Williams and Foxworth...
First Alert Traffic: Area reopens after vehicle crash causes closure