Inmate taken to hospital after being stabbed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Staff at the jail said two inmates got into a fight during recreation time.
Staff at the jail said two inmates got into a fight during recreation time.(Generic Image)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking into a stabbing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center that left an inmate injured.

Deputies responded to a call at the detention center around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, May 26, about an inmate being assaulted.

During the fight, one of the inmates received cuts to the upper body area.

The 25-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say three homemade knives were recovered.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

