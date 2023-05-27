SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues tonight for rainy, windy and cool conditions.

Watch WIS News 10 Sunrise each Saturday from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
By Eric Zernich
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First Alert Weather Day will continue tonight as scattered showers will linger with breezy and chilly temperatures.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • First Alert Weather tonight for more rounds of showers with gusty winds up to 30 mph.
  • We see some lingering light showers Sunday with more cool temperatures in the lower 60s.
  • Memorial Day could bring a few stray showers but we could also see some sunshine warming highs into the upper 70s.
WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

What a yucky start to the holiday weekend with the rainy, windy and chilly conditions.

Scattered light showers will continue tonight with breezy winds up to 25 mph and temperatures holding in the 50s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

In total most of the Midlands received about an inch of rain today and we will likely set a new record for the low high temperature today with a high of just 65 which was at midnight breaking the old record of 66 set way back in 1901.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

A few light showers will linger in Sunday as the low slowly lifts to the north causing moisture to wrap around and down over the Midlands. With the rain sticking around our temperatures will stay on the cooler side tomorrow highs will only top out in the low 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

As the low continues to drift to the north towards the Mid-Atlantic Monday we could break out a decent amount of sunshine here in the Midlands warming highs back into the upper 70s. There is a slim chance for a few stray showers in the afternoon with the heating of the day but overall Monday looks to be the best day of the holiday weekend.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Tuesday and Wednesday we warm up a little with highs in the lower 80s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds both days but there remains a small 20% chance of a couple afternoon showers and storms as the low lingers around the region.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT DAY Tonight: Scattered light showers tonight with cool and breezy conditions. Lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy skies with a 60% for a few lingering showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a few stray showers, highs are in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 60s and highs reaching the lower 80s, there’s still a 20% chance of showers.

Wednesday: Times of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s with a 20% chance of showers.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A video given to WIS News 10 by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and...
WATCH: Video shows the moment Lexington County school bus and tanker crash
James Muller, 25, was a firefighter with the Irmo Fire District (IFD).
Irmo firefighter dies after fighting Columbia apartment fire, 6 other firefighters injured
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Two teens were hurt at St. Anna's Park on Liberty Hill Avenue graduation party shooting.
Two teens shot at graduation party in Columbia park
According to Lexington County School District One, Gilbert High School and Middle School bus...
School bus crash in Lexington County, at least 18 hurt

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather
WIS 6-6:30p weekly recurring - Syncbak
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER MIDDAY 05/26/2023