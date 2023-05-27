FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues tonight for rainy, windy and cool conditions.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - First Alert Weather Day will continue tonight as scattered showers will linger with breezy and chilly temperatures.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

First Alert Weather tonight for more rounds of showers with gusty winds up to 30 mph.

We see some lingering light showers Sunday with more cool temperatures in the lower 60s.

Memorial Day could bring a few stray showers but we could also see some sunshine warming highs into the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

What a yucky start to the holiday weekend with the rainy, windy and chilly conditions.

Scattered light showers will continue tonight with breezy winds up to 25 mph and temperatures holding in the 50s.

In total most of the Midlands received about an inch of rain today and we will likely set a new record for the low high temperature today with a high of just 65 which was at midnight breaking the old record of 66 set way back in 1901.

A few light showers will linger in Sunday as the low slowly lifts to the north causing moisture to wrap around and down over the Midlands. With the rain sticking around our temperatures will stay on the cooler side tomorrow highs will only top out in the low 60s.

As the low continues to drift to the north towards the Mid-Atlantic Monday we could break out a decent amount of sunshine here in the Midlands warming highs back into the upper 70s. There is a slim chance for a few stray showers in the afternoon with the heating of the day but overall Monday looks to be the best day of the holiday weekend.

Tuesday and Wednesday we warm up a little with highs in the lower 80s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds both days but there remains a small 20% chance of a couple afternoon showers and storms as the low lingers around the region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT DAY Tonight: Scattered light showers tonight with cool and breezy conditions. Lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy skies with a 60% for a few lingering showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a few stray showers, highs are in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 60s and highs reaching the lower 80s, there’s still a 20% chance of showers.

Wednesday: Times of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s with a 20% chance of showers.

