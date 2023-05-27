FIRST ALERT WEATHER- A few lingering showers today with cool temperatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few lingering showers will continue on and off today as the slow moving low moves up the South Carolina coast.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

We see some lingering light showers today with more cool temperatures in the lower 60s.

For Memorial Day we could finally see some sunshine warming highs into the upper 70s with a couple stray showers in the afternoon.

Then this week its back to more typical weather for late may with times of sun and clouds, highs in the lower 80s and a couple showers each afternoon.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A few light showers will linger today as the low slowly lifts to the north along the Carolina coast causing moisture to wrap around and over the Midlands. With the rain and clouds today our temperatures will stay on the cooler side with highs only topping out in the low 60s.

As the low continues to drift to the north over North Carolina on Monday we could break out a fair bit of sunshine here in the Midlands warming highs back into the upper 70s. There is a slim chance for a few stray showers in the afternoon with the heating of the day but overall Monday looks to be the best day of the holiday weekend.

Tuesday and Wednesday we warm up a little more with highs in the lower 80s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds both days but there remains a small 20% chance of a couple afternoon showers and storms as the low lingers around the region.

A few more clouds return Thursday and Friday but highs hold in the lower 80s both days with slight rain chances each afternoon.

Rain chances due look to go up towards next weekend as our another system brings additional moisture over the Carolinas.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: Mainly cloudy skies with a 60% for a few lingering showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a few stray showers in the afternoon, highs are in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 60s and highs reaching the lower 80s, there’s still a 20% chance of showers.

Wednesday: Times of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s with a 20% chance of showers.

Thursday: More clouds than sun with a couple stray showers and highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

