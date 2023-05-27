First Alert Traffic: Sumter officers responding to vehicle crash near Maney

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is in the area of Maney, West Williams, and Foxworth due to a vehicle crash.

Officers are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.