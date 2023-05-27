SkyView
First Alert Traffic: Sumter officers responding to vehicle crash near Maney

Officers and power crews are responding to a vehicle crash in the Maney, West Williams and...
Officers and power crews are responding to a vehicle crash in the Maney, West Williams and Foxworth area.(Sumter Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is in the area of Maney, West Williams, and Foxworth due to a vehicle crash.

Officers are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

