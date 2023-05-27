SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has since gone viral. (Source: Hittle Family | WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A family’s video from their trip to the Louisville Zoo is going viral.

The Hittle family shared a video earlier this month online from their trip to the zoo, showcasing a cute moment between an orangutan and the couple’s newborn baby.

WAVE reports the video shows Dakota Hittle holding his 3-month-old baby, Judah, near the glass enclosure of the zoo’s orangutan exhibit. An orangutan named Amber then points to him to bring the infant closer to the glass.

Dakota Hittle’s wife, Shalena Crowe Hittle, and Judah’s big brother watched as Judah was brought closer to the glass with Amber pointing and looking over him.

The family’s video has since been liked more than 500,000 times in total on different social media platforms.

According to the Louisville Zoo, this was not the first time Amber has interacted with guests as she often taps the glass to get their attention.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
According to Lexington County School District One, Gilbert High School and Middle School bus...
School bus crash in Lexington County, at least 18 hurt
A video given to WIS News 10 by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and...
WATCH: Video shows the moment Lexington County school bus and tanker crash
Two teens were hurt at St. Anna's Park on Liberty Hill Avenue graduation party shooting.
Two teens shot at graduation party in Columbia park
Unsolved missing children's cases from across South Carolina
PHOTOS: Dozens of children remain missing in South Carolina

Latest News

South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported a crash on Interstate 26 eastbound...
Crash causes lanes to be blocked on I-26 eastbound in Lexington County
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
Biden says debt default deal ‘very close’ while deadline now set at June 5
Irmo firefighter dies after fighting Columbia apartment fire, 6 other firefighters injured
Tanner Rhinehart, who commented on his own wanted poster, was arrested by police the following...
Suspect who told police ‘gotta be quicker than that’ on his wanted poster arrested