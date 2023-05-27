SkyView
Crash causes lanes to be blocked on I-26 eastbound in Lexington County

South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported a crash on Interstate 26 eastbound...
South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported a crash on Interstate 26 eastbound has all lanes blocked in Lexington County.(SCDOT)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported a crash on Interstate 26 eastbound has all lanes blocked in Lexington County.

The crash is one mile east of exit 97 near Broad River Road.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

