Columbia police investigate shooting at convenience store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting at the Gazbah convenience store on Farrow Road.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting around 9 p.m. At the scene, a 29-year-old victim was found with a wound.

The man underwent surgery yesterday, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.

