WATCH: Video shows the moment Lexington County school bus and tanker crash

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A video given to WIS News 10 by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and tanker crashed into each other.

The crash happened in Gilbert on Thursday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said 10 children were transported to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Lexington Medical Center (LMC) reported at least 17 children and one adult arrived at the hospital with injuries related to the crash. LMC said they’re all in stable condition.

WIS is working to find out more information from Lexington County School District One.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

