Victim identified in deadly shooting in apartment complex

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the identity of a man who was shot and killed in the Pine Grove Apartment Community located on Foxfire Drive.

Fisher said 45-year-old Gary Anthony Kelly, II., was found dead inside his vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene due to a single gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting happened Thursday, shortly after 1:00 p.m., according to Fisher.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said they are continuing to investigate this incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.