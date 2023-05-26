SkyView
Victim identified in deadly shooting in apartment complex

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the identity of a man who was shot and killed in the Pine Grove Apartment Community located on Foxfire Drive.

Fisher said 45-year-old Gary Anthony Kelly, II., was found dead inside his vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene due to a single gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting happened Thursday, shortly after 1:00 p.m., according to Fisher.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said they are continuing to investigate this incident.

