USAA’s Poppy Honor Wall, National Mall in Washington, D.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USAA Poppy Wall of Honor – a temporary installation honoring the more than 645,000 American servicemembers who gave their lives in service to our nation since World War I – will be on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. for Memorial Day weekend.

The Poppy Wall of Honor exhibit provides a moment to pause and remember all who’ve given their lives in service to our country. More than 645,000 poppies – an international symbol of remembrance – will fill a clear wall stretching 133 feet long and 8 ½ feet tall.

Eric Engquist is a U.S. Army Veteran and a VP of Marketing at USAA.

He shares how families can be a part of this year’s display.

