Two teens injured after shooting at Columbia park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at a social gathering at Liberty Hill Ave (St. Anna’s Park).

Two 17-year-olds were injured during what’s been described as a graduation party said officers.

Officials said a female student who graduated from W.J. Keenan High School was a victim. The other person who was shot was not a Richland County District One student said district administration.

Both of the victims were alert when they were on their way to the hospital.

Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon released the following statement:

“We were saddened to hear that one of our students who graduated yesterday from W.J. Keenan High School was shot last night. We will be praying for her speedy recovery,”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

