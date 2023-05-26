South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban temporarily blocked

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Judge Clifton Newman has temporarily blocked the six-week abortion ban.

Judge Clifton Newman has temporarily blocked the enforcement of SC’s six-week abortion ban, one day after Gov. Henry McMaster signed it into law, and ordered abortion providers’ lawsuit challenging the law be transferred to the state Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/eqC69kLoGn — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) May 26, 2023

The block comes one day after Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill into law. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic filed a lawsuit against the law calling it “unconstitutional.”

Judge Newman ordered abortion providers’ lawsuit challenging the law to be transferred to the state Supreme Court.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement on the abortion ban.

“Today in South Carolina, Governor McMaster signed an extreme and dangerous abortion ban into law. If allowed to stand, South Carolina’s ban, like more than a dozen other bans currently in effect, will criminalize health care providers and cause delays and denials of health and life-saving care.

With the passage of abortion bans in states like Florida and North Carolina earlier this year, Republican officials are dismantling women’s rights across the South, putting their health and lives in jeopardy. South Carolina’s ban will cut off access to abortion for women in the state and those across the entire region for whom South Carolina is their closest option for care.

President Biden and Vice President Harris believe that in the United States, reproductive health care should be protected in every state and doctors shouldn’t be threatened for providing essential care. They will continue to call on Congress to restore the protections of Roe in federal law – and oppose ongoing attempts by Republican elected officials to undermine Americans’ fundamental freedoms,” the statement read.

