SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban temporarily blocked

The six-week abortion ban enforcement has been temporarily blocked in South Carolina.
The six-week abortion ban enforcement has been temporarily blocked in South Carolina.(Mary Green)
By Marcus Flowers and Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Judge Clifton Newman has temporarily blocked the six-week abortion ban.

The block comes one day after Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill into law. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic filed a lawsuit against the law calling it “unconstitutional.”

Judge Newman ordered abortion providers’ lawsuit challenging the law to be transferred to the state Supreme Court.

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement on the abortion ban.

“Today in South Carolina, Governor McMaster signed an extreme and dangerous abortion ban into law. If allowed to stand, South Carolina’s ban, like more than a dozen other bans currently in effect, will criminalize health care providers and cause delays and denials of health and life-saving care.

With the passage of abortion bans in states like Florida and North Carolina earlier this year, Republican officials are dismantling women’s rights across the South, putting their health and lives in jeopardy. South Carolina’s ban will cut off access to abortion for women in the state and those across the entire region for whom South Carolina is their closest option for care.

President Biden and Vice President Harris believe that in the United States, reproductive health care should be protected in every state and doctors shouldn’t be threatened for providing essential care. They will continue to call on Congress to restore the protections of Roe in federal law – and oppose ongoing attempts by Republican elected officials to undermine Americans’ fundamental freedoms,” the statement read.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
According to Lexington County School District One, Gilbert High School and Middle School bus...
School bus crash in Lexington County, at least 18 hurt
A video given to WIS News 10 by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and...
WATCH: Video shows the moment Lexington County school bus and tanker crash
Unsolved missing children's cases from across South Carolina
PHOTOS: Dozens of children remain missing in South Carolina
Multiple sources reported to WIS the recording was from a late-April staff meeting where...
Richland County School District One principal recording exposes division in school community

Latest News

South Carolina’s House and Senate still haven’t reached a deal on the state’s $13 billion...
Empty House chamber tells story as South Carolina lawmakers can’t agree on budget
WIS 6-6:30p weekly recurring - Syncbak
Governor Henry McMaster signs 6-week abortion ban
Gov. Henry McMaster signs a six-week abortion ban into effect at the South Carolina State House...
Governor signs six-week abortion ban into effect in SC; lawsuit immediately filed
The bill bans most abortions in South Carolina after fetal cardiac activity is detected,...
As some rejoice South Carolina’s new abortion ban will save lives, others fear it’ll put lives at risk