Soda City Live: Murder Mystery Dinner Experience

By Sierra Artemus
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready to experience date night or just a fun night out in a way you never have.

If you’re a fan of mysteries, you will have an opportunity to be immersed in a classic whodunit-style dinner with surprises at every corner.

Saturday, May 27th The Dinner Detective will host the Murder Mystery Dinner at the Cambria Hotel in Columbia from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

