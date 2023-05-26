SkyView
Soda City Live: How to Identify a Stroke

By Sierra Artemus
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - May is American Stroke Month and according to the American Stroke Association.

Having one stroke puts you at higher risk for a second one.

Encompass Health joins us to share ways you can both prevent a stroke or identify if someone is in distress.

For more information click here.

