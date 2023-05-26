Soda City Live: District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties Recruiting for Jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It takes a village to raise a child- and part of that village includes the schools our children attend.

School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties -hopes to continue to strengthen the village that educates our youth by filling a number of vacancies within various positions.

Lexington-Richland School District Five works year-round to recruit and retain qualified employees in all positions.

School District Five offers a New Educator Retention Incentive Program (“NERI”).

New educators with 0-2 years of experience are eligible to receive $2,500 per year for up to 3 years, payable to either the employee directly or to their student loan provider. School District Five is very intentional and dedicated to recruiting and retaining staff and teachers.

