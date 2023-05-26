Services for veterans struggling with mental health during Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s that time of year that is bittersweet to some.

Memorial Day is acknowledged every year on the last Monday of May to honor and mourn military personnel who lost their lives while serving their country.

While some enjoy this holiday to spend time with their family and relax, for many veterans struggling with mental health this day is another reminder of the friends and fellow servicemen they lost.

Here in the Midlands, there are many programs veterans struggling with mental health can take advantage of.

Many of these programs are offered through the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA)

Hope Lives in S.C.

With the help of the South Carolina Department of Mental Health (SCDMH) and the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS), SCDVA connects military members and veterans with mental health crisis resources.

According to their website SCDMH and DAODAS provide an interactive screening program that allows users to anonymously take a self-check questionnaire and connect with a professional counselor in the state.

The SCDVA also offers other resources for those needing immediate assistance

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK (8255).

Text “Hope4SC” to 741741

Call the Veterans Crisis Line - (800) 273-TALK Press 1 or Text 838255

You can also contact the SC Hopes support line at (844) 724-6737 to connect with an experienced mental health and addiction counselor 24/7.

Palmetto Pathfinder Program

According to the website, this is a state veteran peer-support program that provides personal support for transitioning veterans by connecting them to relevant resources and services in their community and assisting them in accomplishing their personal and professional goals and thrive after military service.

South Carolina Veteran Coalition

This program is powered by Combined Arms and is comprised of SCDVA leaders, Veteran Service Organizations, and County Veterans Affairs Officers to help improve care, connect Veterans, Veteran Spouses, and their family members to resources in the state of South Carolina.

In tough times, veterans who need immediate assistance can call 988 and press 1.

