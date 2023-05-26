Lexington County Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle acciddent

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man who died as a result of a motorcycle accident Thursday in the 1100 block of South Lake Drive in Lexington County.

Fisher said 48-year-old Michael David Tribble was traveling eastbound on South Lake Drive when his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle.

Tribble was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained in the accident.

Fisher said at the time of the crash, Tribble was not wearing a helmet.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

