Lexington County Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle acciddent

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man who died as a result of a motorcycle accident Thursday in the 1100 block of South Lake Drive in Lexington County.

Fisher said 48-year-old Michael David Tribble was traveling eastbound on South Lake Drive when his motorcycle was struck by another vehicle.

Tribble was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained in the accident.

Fisher said at the time of the crash, Tribble was not wearing a helmet.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

