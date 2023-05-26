SkyView
Graduating seniors in Richland County receive surprise message from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal

According to the district, Shaq has mentored students at C.A. Johnson High School and Dreher...
According to the district, Shaq has mentored students at C.A. Johnson High School and Dreher High School.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One graduating seniors received a surprise message at their high school graduation ceremonies.

The school district said a video message by NBA legend Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal was played.

According to the district, Shaq has mentored students at C.A. Johnson High School and Dreher High School.

