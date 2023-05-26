SkyView
Get paid $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(Gray News) – If getting paid to eat doughnuts sounds like your dream job, you’re in luck.

PlayStar online casino is looking to pay someone $1,000 to taste test doughnuts from the most popular brands in the country.

The winner will get the chance to taste a range of doughnuts from brands like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’.

The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize, expenses to cover the cost of the doughnuts, and a review published on PlayStar’s website.

Applicants must be U.S. residents and at least 21 years of age.

To apply, visit PlayStar’s website here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

