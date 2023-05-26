SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Furry Friend Friday - Connie & Maurie

Connie and Maurie were found wandering down the middle of a country road together as strays. They are both super sweet, calm, and gentle dogs.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Connie and Maurie are two 4-month-old Great Pyrenees siblings up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Connie and Maurie were found wandering down the middle of a country road together as strays. They are both super sweet, calm, and gentle dogs. Connie is a bit more shy while Maurie is more confident. Connie tends to cling to Maurie. She would do well in a home with another dog to help her build confidence. Ideally, they would be adopted together but we know that adopting two Pyrenees would be a big commitment for someone!

We don’t think these two have ever been in a home. They seem to be unfamiliar with being inside in general. Connie and Maurie would benefit from someone who can simply teach them how to be a dog and help them learn about the simple things in life like toys! They are still learning how to walk on a leash as well. They are already 45 pounds right now and will be extra-large dogs when they are fully grown. Pyrenees are notorious for shedding and will need an adopter that can keep up with brushing and grooming from time to time.

Great Pyrenees are known to be gentle giants! They usually only get excited and bark to alert you of danger. Great Pyrenees are historically known for guarding sheep and other livestock. They make great house dogs but absolutely love to be outside. Connie and Maurie’s ideal forever home would have a large, fenced yard that they can run in.

Pawmetto Lifeline is transitioning to adoptions by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday. This ensures we are able to find the best match for every pet. If you are interested in adopting a pet, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
According to Lexington County School District One, Gilbert High School and Middle School bus...
School bus crash in Lexington County, at least 18 hurt
Unsolved missing children's cases from across South Carolina
PHOTOS: Dozens of children remain missing in South Carolina
One dead after a crash on I-26 westbound in Lexington County.
One dead after I-26 crash in Lexington County
Multiple sources reported to WIS the recording was from a late-April staff meeting where...
Richland County School District One principal recording exposes division in school community

Latest News

American flag
Services for veterans struggling with mental health during Memorial Day
Memorial Day weekend events in the Midlands.
Where to Wander: Memorial Day weekend edition
New Childcare Center opening in Kershaw
Krispy Kreme celebrates class of 2023 with free original galzed doen and dough-ploma donuts