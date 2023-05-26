Furry Friend Friday - Connie & Maurie

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Connie and Maurie are two 4-month-old Great Pyrenees siblings up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Connie and Maurie were found wandering down the middle of a country road together as strays. They are both super sweet, calm, and gentle dogs. Connie is a bit more shy while Maurie is more confident. Connie tends to cling to Maurie. She would do well in a home with another dog to help her build confidence. Ideally, they would be adopted together but we know that adopting two Pyrenees would be a big commitment for someone!

We don’t think these two have ever been in a home. They seem to be unfamiliar with being inside in general. Connie and Maurie would benefit from someone who can simply teach them how to be a dog and help them learn about the simple things in life like toys! They are still learning how to walk on a leash as well. They are already 45 pounds right now and will be extra-large dogs when they are fully grown. Pyrenees are notorious for shedding and will need an adopter that can keep up with brushing and grooming from time to time.

Great Pyrenees are known to be gentle giants! They usually only get excited and bark to alert you of danger. Great Pyrenees are historically known for guarding sheep and other livestock. They make great house dogs but absolutely love to be outside. Connie and Maurie’s ideal forever home would have a large, fenced yard that they can run in.

Pawmetto Lifeline is transitioning to adoptions by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday. This ensures we are able to find the best match for every pet. If you are interested in adopting a pet, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org

