Former school coach facing 24 more sex crime charges

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former coach of Sumter Christian School is facing 24 more counts of sex crimes after his arrest in March.

The investigation into Andre Girard Johnson began after law enforcement was notified of an inappropriate relationship between 54-year-old Johnson and a 13-year-old student.

After further investigating, deputies were able to establish a pattern and found out about other incidents.

“Behavior of this type is unexplainable. Listen to our children. Pay attention to the unspoken. Sometimes there are things that happen in a young person’s life that they don’t understand, and they don’t know how to communicate. And you’ve got to set aside the distractions. Pay attention to the unique behaviors, the odd situations, and… listen,” said Randall Stewart, Major of Administration, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Statement from Sumter Christian School:

“The part-time coach was terminated. We have cooperated with the law enforcement, and we have supported the victim and her family as she finished the school year with us. We have a responsibility to address sinful behavior and minister to those who are hurting.”

Johnson was originally charged with criminal solicitation of a minor based on evidence provided to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He was also charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, disseminating obscene material to a person under 18, and assault and battery.

He was rearrested again this week and released on a $28,000 surety bond.

