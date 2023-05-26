SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Former school coach facing 24 more sex crime charges

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher and Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former coach of Sumter Christian School is facing 24 more counts of sex crimes after his arrest in March.

The investigation into Andre Girard Johnson began after law enforcement was notified of an inappropriate relationship between 54-year-old Johnson and a 13-year-old student.

After further investigating, deputies were able to establish a pattern and found out about other incidents.

“Behavior of this type is unexplainable. Listen to our children. Pay attention to the unspoken. Sometimes there are things that happen in a young person’s life that they don’t understand, and they don’t know how to communicate. And you’ve got to set aside the distractions. Pay attention to the unique behaviors, the odd situations, and… listen,” said Randall Stewart, Major of Administration, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Statement from Sumter Christian School:

“The part-time coach was terminated. We have cooperated with the law enforcement, and we have supported the victim and her family as she finished the school year with us. We have a responsibility to address sinful behavior and minister to those who are hurting.”

Johnson was originally charged with criminal solicitation of a minor based on evidence provided to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He was also charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, disseminating obscene material to a person under 18, and assault and battery.

He was rearrested again this week and released on a $28,000 surety bond.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Multiple sources reported to WIS the recording was from a late-April staff meeting where...
Richland County School District One principal recording exposes division in school community
Sheriff Leon Lott stock photo.
Sheriff of Richland County ordered to pay $35K after woman says K-9 attacked her at Cayce home
According to Lexington County School District One, Gilbert High School and Middle School bus...
DEVELOPING: School bus crash in Lexington County, at least 18 hurt
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

From left to right: Shakaria Sharperson, 19, and Jaylen Tywon Benjamin, 17
Orangeburg officers look for missing runaway juvenile
Michael Burham, 34, is facing federal charges after multiple law enforcement agencies from...
Pennsylvania man appears in federal court after 4-day manhunt in Lowcountry
Multiple Students Injured in Bus Crash
Cory Fleming pleads guilty to money fraud
Cory Fleming pleads guilty to money fraud