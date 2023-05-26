Former deputy accused of disorderly conduct at apartment complex

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A former deputy was arrested after he was accused of disorderly conduct at an apartment complex.

Giovanni Michael Vaccaro, 29, was charged with disorderly conduct on Friday morning, according to a Lexington Police Department incident report.

“Deputies are held to a higher standard and Mr. Vaccaro has fallen short of that,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

Vaccaro was let go from his job on Friday after Sheriff Jay Koon found out about the incident.

“When I became aware of Mr. Vaccaro’s actions which resulted in his arrest, I started the process to terminate his employment,” Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Vaccaro was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

He was a recent graduate of the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

