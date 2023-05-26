FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for rainy, windy and cool conditions today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for steady showers and gusty winds.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

First Alert Weather Day today as a coastal low moves onshore bringing gusty winds and persistent showers. 1-2 inches of rain possible.

Wind gusts will top out near 30-35mph this afternoon.

We see a chance of rain Sunday morning, otherwise cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 60s by the afternoon.

Memorial Day could bring a few stray showers but we could also see some sunshine warming highs into the upper 70s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Today is a First Alert Weather Day as the coastal low that has been riding up the east coast with push inland over the Palmetto state producing steady showers and gusty winds all day.

WIS (WIS)

Most of the rain will be fairly light but at times we could have some more moderate to heavy showers. In total most of the Midlands will receive about an inch of rain today but areas closer to the beach and in the Pee Dee could pick up higher amounts over 2 inches.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

There’s a Lake Wind Advisory in affect until 2am Sunday morning. Boating is not advised during this time with wind gusts over 35mph possible making boating dangerous on any of our large lakes.

WIS (WIS)

To go along with the rain and wind, temperatures will be on the cool side as most of the day we will be stuck in the mid to upper 50s.

Late tonight and into Sunday the low will slide up into North Carolina taking most of the rain with it. Here in the Midlands we could see a couple stray showers in the morning but overall Sunday will be drier but clouds will linger holding temperatures in the mid 60s for highs.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

As the low continues to drift to the north Monday we could break out a decent amount of sunshine here in the Midlands warming highs back into the upper 70s. There is a slim chance for a few stray showers in the afternoon with the heating of the day but overall Monday looks to be the best day of the holiday weekend.

WIS (WIS)

Tuesday and Wednesday we warm up a little with highs in the lower 80s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds both days but there remains a small 20% chance of a couple afternoon showers and storms as the low lingers around the region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday: Rainy, windy and chilly with highs stuck in the upper 50s. Chance of rain is 100% and winds will gust up to 35mph.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy skies with just a 40% for a few morning showers. Highs are in the middle 60s.

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a few stray showers, highs are in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 60s and highs reaching the low 80s, there’s still a 20% chance of showers.

Wednesday: Times of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 80s with a 20% chance of showers.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.