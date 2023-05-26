FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY For Saturday for Wind and Rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for steady showers and gusty winds.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Tonight will be cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. The chance of rain is around 60% in the early morning hours.

First Alert Weather Day for Saturday as a coastal low moves onshore bringing gusty winds and heavy rain. 1-2 inches of rain possible.

Wind gusts will be around 30-35mph Saturday.

We see a chance of rain Sunday morning and cloudy skies with upper 60s by the afternoon.

Memorial Day could see a few scattered showers with highs in the upper 70s.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Expect cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid 50s. There’s a 60% chance of some showers late tonight as a coastal low moves in from the east.

wis (WIS)

This low has a 10% chance of tropical development in the next 2 days. So it’s not likely, but there’s a small chance. Regardless of if it forms or now we will see gusty winds and some rain that could be heavy at times.

wis (WIS)

There’s a Lake Wind Advisory from 11pm tonight until 2am Sunday morning. Boating is not advised during this time with wind gusts over 35mph possible making boating dangerous on any of our large lakes.

wis (WIS)

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for wind, rain and cold temps. Expect a record to be broken, our record coldest high temperature is 68 from 1901, we are expecting highs to be around 59! Winds will be gusting up to 35mph and we will see from 0.5-2″ of rain from this system. It begins from around 7am and lasts throughout most of the day with a 90% chance of rain.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

The low pivots north Sunday and takes most of the rain with it. Expect a 40% chance of showers in the morning and then cloudy skies by the afternoon. Lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach the upper 60s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

The clouds break for Memorial Day. Expect cloudy skies in the morning as the low lingers to our northeast. There’s a 40% chance of showers throughout the day, but primarily in the morning hours. Lows are in the mid to upper 50s and highs reach the upper 70s.

wis (WIS)

Tuesday and Wednesday we warm up a little with low 80s. There’s a 20% chance of afternoon showers and storms as the low lingers around the region.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy skies with lows in the mid 50s. There’s a 60% chance of rain after midnight.

FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday: Rainy, windy and chilly with highs stuck in the upper 50s. Chance of rain is 90% and winds will gust up to 35mph.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy skies with just a 50% for a few showers. Highs are in the upper 60s.

Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of rain showers, highs are in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 60s and highs reaching the low 80s, there’s still a 20% chance of showers.

Wednesday: Low 80s for highs with a 20% chance of showers.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.