Detainee injured after fight at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, deputies investigating

The detainee was injured after allegedly being stabbed during a fight at the detention center.
One person injured after fight at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
One person injured after fight at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.(Chris Joseph)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an overnight incident at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) where one detainee was injured.

Deputies said on Thursday, May 25, just after 11 p.m. deputies were called to ASGDC for reports of a stabbing.

When sheriffs arrived at the scene, initial reports said the victim received several cuts and lacerations to his body during a fight in one of the cells according to sheriffs.

Officials say the victim was transported to the hospital after the incident to receive treatment for his injuries.

Investigators are working to figure out what led up to the fight and find other detainees who were involved.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

