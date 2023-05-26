Columbia-Richland Fire Department: Multiple people rescued in apartment fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) said multiple people were rescued in an apartment fire.

They have crews at the 2-alarm fire that broke out at Tropical Ridge Apartments off of Stoneridge Drive.

RIGHT NOW: Our 2nd Shift crews are on scene of a 2-Alarm apartment fire at Tropical Ridge Apartments off of Stoneridge Drive.



Multiple people have been rescued and all hands are working.

Multiple people have been rescued and all hands are working.

