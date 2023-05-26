SkyView
Columbia-Richland Fire Department: Multiple people rescued in apartment fire

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) said multiple people were rescued in an apartment fire.

They have crews at the 2-alarm fire that broke out at Tropical Ridge Apartments off of Stoneridge Drive.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

