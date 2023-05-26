SkyView
Columbia police investigating shooting at social gathering

According to the Columbia Police Department, two people were shot and taken to a local hospital.
According to the Columbia Police Department, two people were shot and taken to a local hospital.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Columbia Police Department, officers are responding to a shooting at a social gathering at Liberty Hill Ave (St. Anna’s Park).

Officials said a male and female victim were shot and taken to a local hospital.

Both of the victims were alert when they were on their way to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

