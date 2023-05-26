Columbia police investigating shooting at social gathering

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Columbia Police Department, officers are responding to a shooting at a social gathering at Liberty Hill Ave (St. Anna’s Park).

Officials said a male and female victim were shot and taken to a local hospital.

Both of the victims were alert when they were on their way to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.