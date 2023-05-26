Columbia man sentenced to 70 months in prison for felony firearm charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina report a man was sentenced to a little over five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a felony firearm charge.

Officials with the Office said the evidence provided to the court revealed that on March 2, 2022, video surveillance showed 23-year-old Jae’Kwon Rumph shooting at a moving vehicle on Colleton Street.

Officers with the Columbia Police Department (CPD) received a ShotSpotter Alert and responded to the location and found four 9mm shell casings.

On April 23, 2022, West Columbia Police Department officers recovered a firearm during a traffic stop, said authorities.

West Columbia investigators said the firearm that was recovered had a NIBIN link to the shell casings from the shooting on March 2.

A firearm and tool mark analyst with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed the link and determined the recovered firearm fired the shell casings found at the shooting scene said detectives.

Investigators figured out by surveillance footage that Rumph was the shooter.

According to detectives, Rump was a known gang member. He was later found by officers and arrested.

Investigators add that when Rump was arrested, he was wearing the same shirt he had on in the surveillance footage.

Rumph was prohibited by federal law from having a firearm due to prior convictions for first-degree domestic violence and strong-arm robbery, said officials.

United States District Court Judge Cameron McGowan Currie sentenced to Rumph to 70 months in prison followed by a three-year court-ordered supervision.

The Columbia Police Department, the West Columbia Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated this case.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.